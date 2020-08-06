Celebrities are using photos of themselves to describe how each month of 2020 has been so far. As can be seen from the memes, while the year started on a happy and uplifting note for many, that mood soon tapered off as a number of catastrophic events and happenings rocked the world.

It appears that Reese Witherspoon was one of the first to partake in the meme, with Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Viola Davis, Mark Ruffalo, Billy Ray Cyrus, and more also participating.

ESPN, Killing Eve, Twilight, The Hunger Games, and RuPaul’s Drag Race also got involved.

Indeed, with 2020, it often seems like we have to make jokes just to get through the multiple absurdities that the year has brought. With the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing protests fighting police brutality, murder hornets, Donald Trump’s impeachment, the tragic death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, Kanye West's presidential bid, and the U.S.’s economic recession, 2020 has already been a whirlwind year for America and the rest of the world. While it’s only July, many of the celebrities participating in the meme apparently think there will still be plenty to be angry about come September—and they're probably not wrong.