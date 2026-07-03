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Uggs are a winter staple. Here are some of our favorite celebs have styled them over the years.Mike DeStefano
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January’s Biggest Celeb Jewelry Purchases: Ye’s $850,000 Fronts, North West’s First Grills, and More
A round up of the biggest celeb jewelry purchases this past month from Playboi Carti, North West, Ye, Tainy, and more.Lei Takanashi
Learn about Offset's diamond face mask, Kim Kardashian's iced out G Shock from Pharrell, Ice Spice's new chain, and the chain Tyga gifted to Avril Lavigne.Lei Takanashi
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Some of November’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Kim Kardashian, Tee Grizzley, Verdy, and More
Post Malone's $500,000 pinky ring, Verdy's Vick x Girls Don't Cry chain by Alex Moss, Kim Kardashian's Gabby elan grills, and more in this monthly round up.Lei Takanashi