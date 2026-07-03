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Jennifer Lopez attends Celia Kritharioti show during Day Four of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on July 09, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez's $50 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Buyer Drops Out

The potential buyer of Lopez's former home with ex-husband Ben Affleck reportedly backed out of the purchase.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Freddie Gibbs attends "Night Patrol" Special Screening.
Music

Freddie Gibbs Reacts to Being Labeled 'High Risk' in Alleged MSG Surveillance Database

Freddie Gibbs is among nearly 40,000 celebrities in an alleged MSG database.

Jose Martinez8 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Charli xcx attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Doja Cat at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. Zoe Kravitz at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York.
Style

Charli XCX, Doja Cat, and More Arrive to Fashion’s Biggest Night for Met Gala 2026

Naomi Osaka, Nicole Kidman, Tyriq Withers and more also graced the carpet during the star-studded affair.

Jaelani Turner-Williams74 days ago
Walker Scobell speaks onstage for 'Percy Jackson And The Olympians' during the 13th SCAD TVfest on February 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

‘Percy Jackson’ Star Walker Scobell Skipping Prom Due to Death Threats From Fans

'Please stop sending death threats to every teenage girl who could be associated with me,' the teen posted.

Holly Riordan94 days ago
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Alex Cooper attends SiriusXM & Unwell Present 'Date Night With Daddy' hosted by Alex Cooper at Avalon Hollywood on February 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Alex Cooper Addresses Her Feud With Alix Earle: ‘I’ve Got to Call You Out Here’

'Just say what you’ve got to say about me,' Cooper posted. 'There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you.'

Holly Riordan94 days ago
Matt Bomer attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Matt Bomer Says a Fan Almost Ran Him Over With Their Car

His co-star Keanu Reeves joked, ‘My God, Matt Bomer, you were causing traffic accidents!’

Holly Riordan99 days ago
Chloe Fineman at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 Ready-to Wear show.
Pop Culture

‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman Faces Backlash Over 'Pantsing' Story About Child

The ‘SNL’ cast member shared the story in a 'Vanity Fair' video, sparking backlash online.

Holly Riordan101 days ago
Alix Earle lights the Empire State Building on March 30, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Alix Earle Admits to Drunk Texting Her Ex at 5 AM

She previously dated NFL player Braxton Berrios, though she didn’t name which ex she texted.

Holly Riordan102 days ago
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Keke Palmer
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Recalls Celebrity Couple Propositioning Her for a Threesome: ‘I Respected the Vibe’

“They came up to me very normal, and I respected that,” the actress said.

tara mahadevan105 days ago
Lizzo.
Music

Lizzo Says She Had No Idea Major Celebrities in Her DMs Were Flirting

The singer has explained that she was oblivious to the flirty intentions in her inbox.

Alex Ocho108 days ago
Lisa Kudrow and Julian Stern attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's 'The Comeback' at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 19, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Lisa Kudrow Is Now Working With the Son She Was Pregnant With on ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow stars in ‘The Comeback’ alongside her son Julian Stern, marking a full-circle moment decades after she was pregnant with him during ‘Friends.’

Holly Riordan116 days ago
Chase Ifiniti in a light purple dress with long braided hair smiles on stage, wearing a choker necklace.
Music

Chase Infiniti Shares Her ‘Mount Rushmore’ of K-Pop: ‘Going Through the Playlist in My Mind’

The 'One Battle After Another' star is naming her K-pop bias groups, including ATEEZ.

Alex Ocho121 days ago
Tori Spelling at an iHeartRadio event, wearing a black feathered outfit.
Life

Tori Spelling and 5 Children Living in a 'Borderline Hoarder' House

Tori Spelling's podcast co-host Amy Sugarman suggested that Spelling's "disorganized" lifestyle could be impacting her health.

Helen Storms158 days ago
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A man in a pinstripe suit and a woman with long black hair in a black dress are smiling and standing together at an event.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Responds After Being Asked If He’d Marry Kylie Jenner

Caught off guard during a public Q&A, Timothée Chalamet addressed a marriage question tied to his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Helen Storms165 days ago
Catherine O'Hara
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal, Seth Rogen, and More React to Catherine O'Hara's Death

News of O'Hara's death was confirmed on Friday. She was 71 years old.

tara mahadevan168 days ago
Yaya Mayweather
Sports

Yaya Mayweather Ponders ‘Getting a Job for Fun’ Due to Boredom: ‘Why Not?’

Yaya's father, Floyd Mayweather, has a reported net worth of $400 million.

tara mahadevan169 days ago

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