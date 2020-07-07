Thanks to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, fans can now envision a Marvel Cinematic Universe with the addition of their favorite X-Men. With rumors circulating about the next generation of mutants being around the corner, Janelle Monáe is throwing her hat in the ring to play Storm.

In an interview with Empire, the singer and actress whose credits include Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and Harriet shared a story about Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, and Michael B. Jordan stopping by her Atlanta studio while she recorded her 2018 project Dirty Computer. Black Panther was filming in Atlanta at the same time, and Monáe was able to meet Ryan Coogler, the film’s director and co-writer.

When asked if she's ever thought about joining the MCU, Monáe revealed her longtime goal of playing weather-bending Storm. “I definitely have thrown it out there. One of my dreams has always been to play Storm," she said.

Storm, a.k.a. Ororo Munroe, has been portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp. “I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”

While the MCU's Black Panther is romantically linked with Nyong'o's Nakia, the comics have already—quite historically—seen Ororo and T'Challa wed and divorce.

If we are ever lucky enough to get a Storm played by Monáe, the singer would be joining her creative collaborator and rumored partner Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the Thor and Avengers franchises.

In the meantime, Monáe is gearing up for her next film, Antebellum, to release on Aug. 21. She recently led Amazon's second season of Homecoming, which previously starred Julia Roberts.