Polo G has snagged his first number 1 album ever on the Billboard 200.

As reported by Billboard, the rapper’s Hall of Fame beat out Maroon 5 and Migos for the No. 1 spot, selling 143,000 equivalent album units in its debut week. The rapper’s previous efforts have broken the top 10, but the new 20-track album also featured “Rapstar,” which was Polo G’s first No. 1 single ever on the Billboard Hot 100. The project sported guest features from The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, Young Thug, and Rod Wave. Migos’ Culture III followed close behind with 130,500 equivalent album units and snagged the number 2 spot, while Maroon 5’s Jordi opened at number 8.

The good news for Polo G comes as the MC is embroiled in a complicated legal battle. He was arrested in Miami after Hall of Fame’s release party and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center facing charges of battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, and criminal mischief. His mother and manager Stacia Mac shared on Instagram that the rapper was pulled over by police and that the authorities “made it difficult for her to check on her children” and “stopped them because they were driving while Black.”

“None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G,” Mac wrote on Twitter. “He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done.”