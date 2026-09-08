Harley Geffner
Joined July 2017 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Ranking The Best Rap Cities Right Now
What’s the top rap city? We rank the cities dominating the genre right now and assess how their standings have changed over the years.
Harley Geffner1179 days ago
Polo G’s Master Plan
Polo G just scored his first No. 1 hit, and now he’s about to drop a star-studded album. But he has even bigger goals for his career, his city, and the world.
Harley Geffner1926 days ago