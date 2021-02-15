Kodak Black has been the recent recipient of a lot of good fortune. Now the rapper is paying it forward in the form of educational opportunities.

On Sunday, Kodak visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, which was the site of a deadly mass shooting exactly three years prior. The rapper joined community members and local officials as they honored the 17 victims on the tragedy’s third anniversary.

Black was there on behalf of Meadow Pollack. Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen told TMZ his client was Pollack’s favorite rapper. The recently incarcerated artist became aware of this and decided to establish a scholarship in her honor. The $100,000 scholarship fund will be offered to students attending Southeastern University Law School (where Pollack’s brother Hunter is enrolled) to study justice reform.

Kodak explained his intentions during the ceremony and was met with a warm reception from the crow. Later, he and Huner lit a candle together in remembrance of Meadow.

“The situation is bigger than Meadow Pollack. It’s about all the other kids. It’s about the whole school. It’s about all of Broward. And I want to help,” Black said in a video obtained by TMZ. “I just want to have a positive impact on this community.”

Since having his prison sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump, Kodak has been focused on his philanthropic ventures. This includes paying the tuition for the children of FBI agents killed in Florida.

Watch Kodak Black’s comments at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High above.