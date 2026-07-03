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Drake
Music

Scholars Speak Out Against Drake in Legal Battle With UMG Over "Not Like Us"

They argue that Drizzy's legal battle "opens the door to racial bias and stereotypes in the courtroom" and "threatens First Amendment speech protections."

Trey Alston105 days ago
Chick-fil-A CEO Gives $25K Scholarship to UC Berkeley Student Employee
Pop Culture

Chick-fil-A CEO Awards $25K Scholarship to UC Berkeley Student Employee

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew T. Cathy surprised a UC Berkeley student employee with a $25,000 scholarship after recognizing her academic dedication and leadership.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie
Music

Bhad Bhabie Launches $1.7 Million Scholarship for Trade School Students and Young Entrepreneurs

“We didn’t want to just give out tuition funds, but also help the grads with startup capital to launch their own businesses," 19-year-old Bhabie said.

Zach Dionne1423 days ago
Travis Scott on BBMAs red carpet
Music

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Announces $1 Million in Scholarships Awarded to 100 Students at HBCUs

The awards come from Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation via the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which is giving $10,000 to 100 Black seniors at HBCUs.

Brenton Blanchet1522 days ago
Mackenzie Fierceton, Rhodes scholar accused of lying about her upbringing.
Life

Student Loses Rhodes Scholarship After Investigation Finds She Lied About Childhood Poverty and Abuse

Mackenzie Fierceton won a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford, and now she’s lost it after an investigation found she lied about her upbringing.

Joe Price1641 days ago
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drake
Music

Drake Celebrates "God's Plan" Scholarship Recipient Getting Her Master's Degree

One of the people Drake blessed with money during his "God's Plan" music video just finished graduate school, and the rapper celebrated her on social media.

Jordan Rose1891 days ago
harvard professor backlash
Life

Harvard Professor Faces Worldwide Scrutiny Over 'Comfort Women' Claims

A Japanese legal studies professor is facing backlash after rejecting extensive research that found 200,000 women were forced to work at military brothels.

Brenton Blanchet1957 days ago
Close up of books and a mortarboard on table.
Life

Philadelphia Teen Awarded More Than $1 Million in Scholarships

A 17-year-old high school senior in Philadelphia has been awarded with more than a million dollars in scholarships from 18 different colleges.

Gavin Evans1962 days ago
Kodak Black
Music

Kodak Black Announces Scholarship in Honor of Parkland Victim, Visits School on Third Anniversary of Shooting

The $100,000 scholarship fund will be offered to students attending Southeastern University Law School, where Pollack’s brother Hunter is enrolled.

Xavier Hamilton1978 days ago
Travis Scott
Music

Travis Scott Offers to Pay a Semester's Tuition for 5 HBCU Students

Scott was in a giving mood on Twitter recently, offering to pay the tuition of five HBCU students for one semester.

Alex Galbraith2109 days ago
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future
Music

Future Plans to Award Scholarships to Georgia Students Affected by COVID-19

As a part of his FreeWishes Foundation, Future plans to award scholarships of up to $2,500 to high school seniors who were impacted by COVID-19.

Jordan Rose2199 days ago
college campus
Life

Iowa Carpenter Left $3 Million in Savings to College Scholarship Fund

Dale Schroeder wanted to give small-town students the educational opportunities he was never afforded. 

Hannah Lifshutz2549 days ago
oprah
Pop Culture

Oprah Responds to Critics Who Compare Her to Billionaires Paying Off Loans

The multi-hyphenate responded to a detractor minimizing her philanthropic contributions.

Hannah Lifshutz2615 days ago
college
Life

New Orleans High Schooler Accepted to 115 Colleges and Received $3.7 Million in Scholarships

“I just kept applying,” said Antoinette Love. “I wanted to see how many I could get into.”

tara mahadevan2639 days ago
gucci store
Style

Gucci Announces $5 Million Community Fund and $20K Scholarship Program Promoting Racial Diversity

The Italian fashion house has announced three initiatives to bolster diversity within the company and across the fashion industry.

Hannah Lifshutz2678 days ago
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'grown ish' Season 2 cast
Pop Culture

Freeform Wants to Celebrate 'Grown-ish' Season 2 by Helping Pay Off Your Student Loan Debt

Freeform is linking with scholarship app Scholly to pay off up to $125,000 in student loans for current students and graduates with outstanding loan balances.

Khal2753 days ago
black panther scholarship
Pop Culture

'Black Panther' Stars Gift Student Full-Ride Scholarship Worth $250,000

A 17-year-old girl just received the first-ever Black Panther scholarship, a full ride to Loyola Marymount University.

Alex Galbraith2780 days ago
Beyoncé JAY Z
Music

Beyoncé and JAY-Z to Give Over $1 Million in Scholarships to On the Run II Tour Cities

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are giving out $100,000 to one high school student in each of the eleven cities they're heading to next on the On The Run II tour. They'll also be teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of America to determine the winners.

Victoria L. Johnson2882 days ago

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