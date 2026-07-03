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Scholars Speak Out Against Drake in Legal Battle With UMG Over "Not Like Us"
They argue that Drizzy's legal battle "opens the door to racial bias and stereotypes in the courtroom" and "threatens First Amendment speech protections."
Chick-fil-A CEO Awards $25K Scholarship to UC Berkeley Student Employee
Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew T. Cathy surprised a UC Berkeley student employee with a $25,000 scholarship after recognizing her academic dedication and leadership.
Bhad Bhabie Launches $1.7 Million Scholarship for Trade School Students and Young Entrepreneurs
“We didn’t want to just give out tuition funds, but also help the grads with startup capital to launch their own businesses," 19-year-old Bhabie said.
Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Announces $1 Million in Scholarships Awarded to 100 Students at HBCUs
The awards come from Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation via the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which is giving $10,000 to 100 Black seniors at HBCUs.
Student Loses Rhodes Scholarship After Investigation Finds She Lied About Childhood Poverty and Abuse
Mackenzie Fierceton won a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford, and now she’s lost it after an investigation found she lied about her upbringing.
Drake Celebrates "God's Plan" Scholarship Recipient Getting Her Master's Degree
One of the people Drake blessed with money during his "God's Plan" music video just finished graduate school, and the rapper celebrated her on social media.
Harvard Professor Faces Worldwide Scrutiny Over 'Comfort Women' Claims
A Japanese legal studies professor is facing backlash after rejecting extensive research that found 200,000 women were forced to work at military brothels.
Philadelphia Teen Awarded More Than $1 Million in Scholarships
A 17-year-old high school senior in Philadelphia has been awarded with more than a million dollars in scholarships from 18 different colleges.
Kodak Black Announces Scholarship in Honor of Parkland Victim, Visits School on Third Anniversary of Shooting
The $100,000 scholarship fund will be offered to students attending Southeastern University Law School, where Pollack’s brother Hunter is enrolled.
Travis Scott Offers to Pay a Semester's Tuition for 5 HBCU Students
Scott was in a giving mood on Twitter recently, offering to pay the tuition of five HBCU students for one semester.
Future Plans to Award Scholarships to Georgia Students Affected by COVID-19
As a part of his FreeWishes Foundation, Future plans to award scholarships of up to $2,500 to high school seniors who were impacted by COVID-19.
Iowa Carpenter Left $3 Million in Savings to College Scholarship Fund
Dale Schroeder wanted to give small-town students the educational opportunities he was never afforded.
Oprah Responds to Critics Who Compare Her to Billionaires Paying Off Loans
The multi-hyphenate responded to a detractor minimizing her philanthropic contributions.
New Orleans High Schooler Accepted to 115 Colleges and Received $3.7 Million in Scholarships
“I just kept applying,” said Antoinette Love. “I wanted to see how many I could get into.”
Gucci Announces $5 Million Community Fund and $20K Scholarship Program Promoting Racial Diversity
The Italian fashion house has announced three initiatives to bolster diversity within the company and across the fashion industry.
Freeform Wants to Celebrate 'Grown-ish' Season 2 by Helping Pay Off Your Student Loan Debt
Freeform is linking with scholarship app Scholly to pay off up to $125,000 in student loans for current students and graduates with outstanding loan balances.
'Black Panther' Stars Gift Student Full-Ride Scholarship Worth $250,000
A 17-year-old girl just received the first-ever Black Panther scholarship, a full ride to Loyola Marymount University.
Beyoncé and JAY-Z to Give Over $1 Million in Scholarships to On the Run II Tour Cities
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are giving out $100,000 to one high school student in each of the eleven cities they're heading to next on the On The Run II tour. They'll also be teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of America to determine the winners.