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Gilberto Mora (Mexico) during Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2026, Mexico and England, Azteca Stadium, Mexico, Mexico on July 05 2026.
Sports

Youngest World Cup Player Graduates Days After His Team Got Eliminated

17-year-old Gilberto Mora helped his team reach the round of 16 at the World Cup before he finished high school.

Joe Price7 days ago
Tracy Morgan attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations "The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins"" screening and conversation.
Pop Culture

Tracy Morgan Insults Teachers Who Are ‘Still Making Minimum Wage’ in Chat With Marcello Hernandez

Tracy Morgan said on Variety & CNN's 'Actors on Actors' that he "can’t stand teachers," and insults those who are “still making minimum wage."

Jose Martinez36 days ago
Ye sits outdoors wearing an American flag-themed jacket and a baseball cap, resting his chin on his hand.
Music

Kanye West's Hitler-Praising Alex Jones Interview Seemingly Referenced in School Graduation Speech

“We are committed to learning from this experience,” the school district’s superintendent tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen37 days ago
'The Partridge Family' Star Danny Bonaduce Shares What it Was Like to Go to School with Michael Jackson
Pop Culture

Danny Bonaduce Reveals the One Michael Jackson Answer He Never Forgot

From quiet hallways to a shocking one-liner, Bonaduce recalls the teenage Michael Jackson moment he never forgot—and the strange answer he got to what he thought was a 'normal' question.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
(L-R) Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.
Music

Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre Attend Their Compton High School's Groundbreaking Ceremony

Will.i.am and Rep. Maxine Waters were also present at the ceremony marking the construction of a new school building.

Kris Seavers70 days ago
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Empty classroom with rows of desks and chairs, a whiteboard at the front, and a wooden floor.
Music

The Bronx School of Hip-Hop Will Open This Fall in New York City

The school is part of a broader rollout of five new public schools across the Bronx and western Queens, including arts, STEM, and disability-focused programs.

Alex Ocho71 days ago
Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter
Music

Reginae Carter Says Lil Wayne's Lyrics Got Her Denied From Private School

Reginae Carter says her father's lyrics prevented her from being accepted into top private schools in Atlanta.

Trey Alston74 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Boosie Badazz attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Boosie Badazz Asks for Principal's Reinstatement After Unauthorized School Visit

The Baton Rouge rapper said he "feels bad" after a Lafayette high school principal was placed on leave for letting him visit the school without permission from the district.

Jaelani Turner-Williams75 days ago
Erik Per Sullivan arrives at the celebration for Cloris Leachman's 60 years in show business at Fogo De Chao restaurant on October 5, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

'Malcolm in the Middle' Cast Reveals Erik Per Sullivan Declined Reboot to Pursue Academics

The former actor, who starred as Dewey in 'Malcolm,' will not be returning for the show's reboot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams85 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Zonnique Pullins attends RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique On Being Threatened and Stalked in Public School

A stranger once called Zonnique's former public school and pretended to be her grandmother.

Jaelani Turner-Williams132 days ago
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Chad Michael Watts, 45, was arrested after a viral video showed him brawling with students who staged a walk-out protesting ICE raids.
Life

Texas Man Arrested After Attacking Students During Anti-ICE Walkout

The 45-year-old man was caught on camera brawling with teenagers during the demonstration.

Jaelani Turner-Williams162 days ago
Danielle Perelman
Music

ASAP Rocky Gives Harlem Students Lessons on How to Rap, Fight Off Bullies

The 'Don't Be Dumb' rapper turned into Mr. Mayers while teaching at Harlem’s PS 125.

Jaelani Turner-Williams162 days ago
(L-R) Dwayne Carter, Kameron Carter and Neal Carter.
Music

Lil Wayne's Kids Say School Was 'Difficult' With Rapper as Their Father

“I didn't care about all the attention. I wanted to actually garner real relationships," Kameron Carter told his sister Reginae in a new interview.

tara mahadevan202 days ago
An empty classroom with rows of maroon plastic chairs attached to wooden desks, set on a tiled floor.
Life

Substitute Fired After Referring to Student as 'Shorty' on TikTok Says It Was 'Misunderstanding'

The teacher and content creator says she was "automatically mischaracterized."

Trace William Cowen267 days ago
Viral TikTok video shows Charlie Kirk homework assignment praising "life and legacy" of podcaster.
Life

Alleged Charlie Kirk Homework Assignment Praises Podcaster's 'Life and Legacy,' Viral TikTok Shows

"Many people remember Charlie for his faith," said one true-or-false question.

Kris Seavers280 days ago
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A vibrant street scene with neon lights. A police car is surrounded by people in colorful outfits, with two officers nearby.
Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto' Inspires College History Course in Tennessee: What to Know

The 'GTA' universe is being used as "a framing device for a serious history class."

Trace William Cowen296 days ago
Kim Kardashian in a white outfit is interviewing a group of men dressed in stylish, formal attire. They are seated in a modern room.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian on Why She Doesn't 'Believe in Homework': 'Eight Hours a Day Is Enough'

"You have to get creative," Kim Kardashian says of her view on schooling.

Trace William Cowen318 days ago
Paint 4 Peace
Music

Fat Joe Donates 500 Backpacks, School Supplies to Harlem Students

Fat Joe participated in the back-to-school drive at Harlem community center Paint 4 Peace-Children's Village.

Jaelani Turner-Williams319 days ago

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