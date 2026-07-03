Featured
We've created a list of the 50 ugliest college campuses & universities across the United States. View our full list & see if your alma mater made the cut.Kathryn Henderson
Find out how you can help victims of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting that left as many as 19 children and two teachers dead on Tuesday.Joe Price
Life
President Biden, LeBron James, Chris Evans, Steve Kerr, and More React to Texas Elementary School Shooting
Athletes, entertainers, and politicians took to social media with some calling for gun control in light of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.Brad Callas
Montreal-based rapper Yassin "Narcy" Alsalman talked to Complex Canada about his class on Kanye West coming this fall and his upcoming album 'IRAQAFELLA.'Erik Leijon