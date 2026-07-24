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Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Children Have ADHD and 'Worked Very Hard' to Get into Their Colleges
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says Her Twins Overcame ADHD Challenges to Earn Scholarships

J.Lo says her twins worked through ADHD-related learning challenges, got into every college they applied to and earned scholarship offers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Ohio State Confirms Ted Carter 'Betrayed the University' with Krisanthe Vlachos
Sports

Report Details How Ted Carter Helped Krisanthe Vlachos at Ohio State

Inside the Ohio State report that says Carter ‘betrayed the university’ to elevate a little-known podcaster with extraordinary access.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
Mugshot of Denita Jackson in a bright green top with a serious expression, against a plain background.
Life

College Track Athlete Charged With Murder in Boyfriend’s Stabbing

Denita Jackson is accused of fatally stabbing fellow Lincoln University runner Kevaughn Goldson, 23.

Alex Ocho149 days ago
Martin University, Indiana's Lone HBCU, Shutting Down Due to Financial Strains
Life

Martin University, Indiana's Lone HBCU, Shutting Down Due to Financial Strains

Declining enrollment and loss of state funding cited as key factors in Martin University's shutdown.

Bernadette Giacomazzo195 days ago
A memorial for shooting victims MukhammadAziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook outside of the Barus and Holley building on the campus of Brown University. Two framed photos with "Brown" on them, surrounded by bouquets of flowers.
Life

Shooter Who Killed Brown University Students, MIT Professor Reportedly Planned Attacks for Years

Federal officials say discovered videos of 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente included a confession but no stated motive.

Alex Ocho199 days ago
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Brown University memorial
Life

How a 'Homeless' Man Named 'John' Helped Crack the Brown University Shooting

A Reddit user named "John" provided crucial information after the Brown University shooting, and now there are calls for him to get the reward.

Jessica Mcbride218 days ago
MacKenzie Scott's Giving Spree Continues as Two Rural Colleges Confirm Mega-Donations
Life

MacKenzie Scott Donates Millions to Two Rural North Carolina Colleges

Two rural community colleges in North Carolina have confirmed multi-million-dollar donations from MacKenzie Scott.

Bernadette Giacomazzo222 days ago
MacKenzie Scott Has Donated $1.2B to HBCUS, and $70M to the United Negro College Fund, Per Annual Report
Life

MacKenzie Scott Has Now Donated More Than $1.2 Billion to HBCUs

A new analysis of MacKenzie Scott’s philanthropy reveals that her combined donations to HBCUs now exceed $1.2 billion.

Bernadette Giacomazzo227 days ago
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Mac Miller (L) and Ariana Grande perform on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England
Music

Ariana Grande Credits Mac Miller for Encouraging Her to 'Make R&B Influenced Pop Music'

Grande recounted being "eager" to collaborate with the rapper on "The Way."

Jaelani Turner-Williams229 days ago
MacKenzie Scott Donates $25M to HBCU Lincoln University—Her Second Donation This Year
Life

MacKenzie Scott Keeps Giving — Another $25M Goes to Lincoln University

In 2025 alone, Scott has given nearly a billion dollars to HBCUs, tribal schools, and other minority-first underfunded organizations.

Bernadette Giacomazzo230 days ago
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OnlyFans Star Ari Kytsya Sparks Outrage After Speaking at a University Guest Lecture
Life

OnlyFans Star Ari Kytsya’s University Guest Lecture Sparks Campus Outrage

The adult content creator was a guest lecturer for a psychology class at the University of Washington.

Bernadette Giacomazzo244 days ago
harvard suspect
Life

Suspect Photos in Harvard Medical School Explosion Released by Police

Photos show the suspects in the 'intentional' explosion that rocked Harvard Medical School, according to police.

Jessica Mcbride265 days ago
1 Killed, 6 Injured in Mass Shooting at HBCU Lincoln University's Homecoming Event
Life

1 Killed, 6 Injured in Mass Shooting at HBCU Lincoln University's Homecoming Event

The Chester County district attorney said that there may have been multiple shooters at the event.

Bernadette Giacomazzo271 days ago
A main stadium for Delta State university is seen in Cleveland, Mississippi.
Life

Body of Black Student Found Hanging From Tree at Delta State University

The university's police chief said there is no evidence of foul play.

Jose Martinez312 days ago
Kendrick Lamar smiling at a podium, wearing a black suit and a white head covering, against a blue background.
Music

Temple University to Offer New Course on Kendrick Lamar and the Black Experience

Temple University unveils a new Fall 2025 course exploring Kendrick Lamar’s music, legacy, and impact on the Black experience.

Mark Elibert382 days ago
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Kai Cenat a red cap and jacket with "Supreme" on it, smiling, sitting in a studio with a cityscape background.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Says He Rejected Streamer University Offers From Amazon and Netflix

He suggested that creators should try to keep full control of their content, though.

Joe Price425 days ago
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2103 -- Pictured: YouTuber & streamer Kai Cenat arrives on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Launches 'Streamer University,' Invites Fans to Enroll: 'Chaos Is Encouraged’

The platform will teach aspiring creators how to up their streaming game.

Jaelani Turner-Williams445 days ago

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