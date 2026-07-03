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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Boosie Badazz attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Boosie Badazz Asks for Principal's Reinstatement After Unauthorized School Visit

The Baton Rouge rapper said he "feels bad" after a Lafayette high school principal was placed on leave for letting him visit the school without permission from the district.

Jaelani Turner-Williams77 days ago
Erik Per Sullivan arrives at the celebration for Cloris Leachman's 60 years in show business at Fogo De Chao restaurant on October 5, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

'Malcolm in the Middle' Cast Reveals Erik Per Sullivan Declined Reboot to Pursue Academics

The former actor, who starred as Dewey in 'Malcolm,' will not be returning for the show's reboot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams87 days ago
Roc Nation/FIT
Style

Roc Nation, FIT Award $20,000 Grant to Inaugural Design Competition Winner

FIT student Beatrice Mak earned the highest honor among five finalists in the design competition.

Jaelani Turner-Williams87 days ago
BTS singer V with dark hair wearing a navy blue jacket with gold embroidery, waving against a light blue background.
Music

BTS' V Gets Serious About Learning English: ‘I’m Locking in for Real This Time No Excuses'

The Korean superstar gave fans a glimpse of his English studying routine.

Alex Ocho109 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 24: Rapper Juelz Santana attends Prestige Fridays at Elleven45 Lounge on February 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Juelz Santana Says Reading Is Less Important Than Financial Literacy: 'You Can Listen to a Book'

The rapper thinks that readers can "obtain the information" by listening to audiobooks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams235 days ago
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Image via In Music In Media
Music

UK Youth Organisation ‘In Music In Media’ Puts Out Call For Funders, Collaborators

The team behind Northampton’s ‘Musically Unorthodox’ is looking for people to join their mission.

James Keith271 days ago
SZA performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

SZA Shares Heartfelt Message to Fan Who Dedicated Degree to Her

The fan lives by the 'Snooze' hitmaker's motto of leading with softness and healing from within.

Alex Gonzalez293 days ago
A vibrant street scene with neon lights. A police car is surrounded by people in colorful outfits, with two officers nearby.
Pop Culture

'Grand Theft Auto' Inspires College History Course in Tennessee: What to Know

The 'GTA' universe is being used as "a framing device for a serious history class."

Trace William Cowen297 days ago
Kim Kardashian in a white outfit is interviewing a group of men dressed in stylish, formal attire. They are seated in a modern room.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian on Why She Doesn't 'Believe in Homework': 'Eight Hours a Day Is Enough'

"You have to get creative," Kim Kardashian says of her view on schooling.

Trace William Cowen320 days ago
Paint 4 Peace
Music

Fat Joe Donates 500 Backpacks, School Supplies to Harlem Students

Fat Joe participated in the back-to-school drive at Harlem community center Paint 4 Peace-Children's Village.

Jaelani Turner-Williams320 days ago
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Kourtney Kardashian in a black outfit, smiling during an interview.
Pop Culture

Kourtney Kardashian Asks 'Why Do Kids F*cking Go to School?' and Calls It 'Dated'

The reality TV star and mother of four shared her nontraditional views on parenting and education.

Alex Ocho423 days ago
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 05: 21 Savage performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 05, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

21 Savage's Leading By Example Foundation Hosts 'Bank Account' Financial Literacy Week

The launch event and panel were held at Lithonia's Miller Grove High School.

Jaelani Turner-Williams436 days ago
Two images: Left, Lupe wearing a "RIIC THE JEWELER" shirt, cap, and chain, making hand gestures. Right, Lupe in a "JOHNS HOPKINS" cap and "NISHIGAWA" shirt, looking down.
Music

Lupe Fiasco to Teach Rap at Johns Hopkins University This Fall

"I’m honored to contribute to this legacy doing what I love most," Lupe told fans ahead of his position at the university's Peabody Institute.

Trace William Cowen561 days ago
Illustration of three sneakers next to the numbers 1, 2, and 3 on a red background.
Style

Teach 'Lil Sneakerheads' About Numbers and Colors With These Books

The books aim to facilitate “an educational adventure” for children and adults alike.

Trace William Cowen572 days ago
Beyoncé waves, smiling, with long wavy hair, wearing a black outfit.
Music

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Gives $100,000 to Houston Criminal Justice Clinic

The funds will go toward the University of Houston Law Center’s Criminal Justice Clinic.

Trace William Cowen584 days ago
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LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 1: Jay-Z attends the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024 in London, England.
Life

Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation and Wharton Launch HBCU Financial Education Program

The Shawn Carter Foundation and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania have partnered to introduce the Champions for Financial Legacy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams612 days ago
Beyoncé, with long wavy blonde hair, smiles while wearing a black outfit at an event.
Music

Beyoncé Course Coming to Yale University

Professor Daphne Brooks' course will encompass the 32-time Grammy winner's works from 2013 through the current year.

Trace William Cowen615 days ago
Kim Kardashian with her North West
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Sends Support to Parents of Children With ‘Learning Differences’ Following North West’s Dyslexia Diagnosis

Kim's oldest daughter North West revealed she lives with dyslexia during a TikTok live stream last October.

Alex Ocho671 days ago

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