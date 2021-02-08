Kodak Black, per a new report, has offered to pay college tuition for the children of two FBI agents who were recently shot and killed in his home state of Florida.

According to TMZ, Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen reached out to the Miami Division of the FBI via a letter in which he offered to pay for the children’s tuition. Kodak, per a summary of the letter included in the report, said he “knows what it’s like to lose loved ones and grow up in a single-parent home” and wants to ensure the affected families don’t have the added stress of college tuition in the years ahead.

As reported earlier this month, special agent Daniel Alfin and special agent Laura Schwartzenberger were fatally shot in the line of duty during the execution of a federal court-ordered search warrant as part of a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida. FBI director Christopher Wray confirmed that the three other agents were also wounded, with two being taken to the hospital and later being reported as being in stable condition. The third agent, however, was not hospitalized.

“Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe,” Wray said in a statement at the time. “Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery. We continue to stand by our FBI Family, and the families of these special agents, in the days to come, bringing every resource we can to get through this together.”

Alfin had a three-year-old child, while Schwartzenberger had both a four-year-old and a nine-year-old. Monday’s report noted that it wasn’t currently clear whether the families had accepted or otherwise responded to Kodak’s college tuition offer.

Following his recent commutation, Kodak has shared the new tracks “Last Day In” and “Every Balmain.” His legal troubles, however, are not over. He still has a pending case for alleged criminal sexual misconduct in South Carolina.