Jay-Z celebrated the 18th anniversary of his 40/40 Club on Saturday night, throwing an exclusive party in New York City with a guest list that included Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Pusha T, Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz, Remy Ma, Michael Rubin, Victor Cruz, and more.

Outside the club, Jay chatted with Entertainment Tonight about what it’s like working with Beyonce while organizing the extravagent event.

“She’s super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work,” Hov said of Mrs. Carter. “She’s an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.”

On the business side of things, the power couple most recently collaborated on a new campaign for Tiffany & Co. in which Beyonce wears the jeweler’s legendary 128.54 carat diamond.