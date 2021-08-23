A new campaign from Tiffany & Co. marks a number of firsts, including the inaugural instance of Beyoncé and Jay-Z appearing alongside one another for a creative endeavor of this variety.

The campaign in question, boasting photos by Mason Poole, also stands as the first time the Tiffany Diamond has been featured in a campaign. But it’s the presence of a never-before-seen Basquiat piece, as Miles Socha reported for Women’s Wear Daily early Monday, that’s steering the chatter.

Image via Mason Poole x Tiffany & Co.

“We don’t have any literature that says he made the painting for Tiffany,” Alexandre Arnault, the executive VP of products and communications at Tiffany, said of the late artist’s 1982-dated “Equals Pi” painting. “But we know a little bit about Basquiat. We know his family. We did an exhibition of his work at the Louis Vuitton Foundation a few years back. We know he loved New York, and that he loved luxury and he loved jewelry. My guess is that the [blue painting] is not by chance. The color is so specific that it has to be some kind of homage.”

The “About Love” campaign is complemented by a video element, complete with take on “Moon River” and some Jay-captured Super 8 footage. For a film element likened to “a music video,” the two enlisted Emmanuel Adjei, whose previous credits include Beyoncé’s Black Is King project.

The print side of the campaign will first launch in early September in the U.K. An accompanying video element, meanwhile, is set to debut on Sept. 15 via the official Tiffany site and a selection of in-person locales. Takeover-style displays are also slated for later this year in Times Square, among other locations.

The partnership between the Tiffany brand and the Carters also includes a commitment from the former of $2 million toward scholarships and other programs focused on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

