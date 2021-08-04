Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch of The LOX and Jim Jones, Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey of Dipset faced off in a hectic, high energy, and “chippy” Verzuz battle on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

The battle started off with an introduction from announcer Bruce Buffer and featured plenty of trash talking and back forth between the two groups. Despite being tense throughout the battle, the two crews expressed that it was all love between them and shared hugs.

This won’t be the last time the two collectives will share the same stage. The LOX announced that the iconic New York groups will also be heading on tour during a chat with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1. The joint tour is set to kick off in September. Cam’ron also plugged the tour during the Verzuz battle.

The highly anticipated battle also saw multiple celebrities in the crowd as Carmelo Anthony, Fat Joe, and others were in attendance.

From people crowding the stage to Juelz rocking several pieces of head wear to Jadakiss’ dominant performance, you can check out some reactions to the memorable Verzuz battle between The LOX and Dipset below.