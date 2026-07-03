Styles P

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(L-R) Jadakiss and Suge Knight.
Music

Jadakiss Says Suge Knight’s Death Row Lox Deal 'Wouldn’t Have Been a Good Look'

The infamous music mogul tried to sign the New York trio before they opted to join Diddy at Bad Boy Records.

Joe Price323 days ago
Styles P and Jim Jones
Music

Jim Jones Challenges Styles P to 'Verzuz' Battle Following Comments About Who's a Better Rapper

The LOX rapper called himself a "bar master" and "lyrical technician."

tara mahadevan428 days ago
Jadakiss attends the recording of 2 Jews And 3 Black Dudes Podcast
Music

Jadakiss Says ‘F*ck the Ninja Turtles’ After Years of People Seemingly Calling Him One

Jadakiss appears to have an affinity for the color purple, just like Donatello

Joe Price429 days ago
Lupe Fiasco
Music

Lupe Fiasco Confirms the Existence of the Whale Scale Jadakiss Rapped About at SeaWorld

An obvious shoutout to Jadakiss and Styles P's "We Gonna Make It."

Trey Alston461 days ago
The Lox and Dipset seen in their 'Verzuz' match-up in 2021.
Music

Cam'ron Praises The Lox for 'Verzuz' Win: 'Well Deserved'

He also explained how he negotiated a better deal for the show after initially telling the 'Verzuz' team he wasn't interested.

Joe Price616 days ago
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Split image of Eve and Mike Tyson.
Music

Eve Confirms The LOX Were Planning to Fight Mike Tyson for Making Her Uncomfortable

Tyson claimed he has since apologized for his behavior that day.

Jose Martinez659 days ago
The Lox perform at NPR's Tiny Desk
Music

Watch The LOX Deliver a Set Filled With Classics for NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

The hip-hop trio brought their A-game to the NPR office.

Joe Price714 days ago
Side-by-side images: On the left, a man in a baseball cap and necklace; on the right, a man with dreadlocks wearing a jacket
Music

Styles P Says He's Conflicted About J. Cole's Apology to Kendrick Lamar: 'He Just Confused The Sh*t Out of My Frequencies'

The LOX member said he respected Cole for being himself, but wanted to see a battle.

Mark Elibert829 days ago
Music

The LOX Want André 3000 to Rap Again: 'You're One of the Greatest Ever'

The rap trio want more than flute-playing from Three Stacks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams954 days ago
Music

Styles P Says DMX’s "We Don’t Give A F*ck" Is a Ja Rule Diss Track

X and Ja were once in a group with Jay-Z called Murder Inc.

Mark Elibert954 days ago
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Music

DJ Kay Slay Honored With Hour-Long 200-Rapper Posse Cut 'Rolling 200 Deep'

The track features 200 rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, Raekwon, Run DMC, Bun B, Big Daddy Kane, and more.

Brad Callas985 days ago
Music

Styles P Says the Country 'Sucked' Under Both Trump and Biden, Explains Why He Didn't Vote in 2020

The Lox rapper suggested that Trump's racism was "clear" while the racism of the Biden administration is more hidden.

Joe Price1055 days ago
Music

Styles P Once Thought His Mixtape 'Ghost in the Machine' Was Trending Until He Learned It Was SZA's Song

The Phoebe Bridgers-featuring track of the same name appeared on the TDE artist's 2022 sophomore album.

Jose Martinez1066 days ago
Music

The LOX Claim Jay-Z Wanted to Be on "Money, Power, Respect," Refused to Clear "So Right" Verse

Jadakiss claims Jay-Z didn’t clear his verse for “So Right” featuring Kelly Price because he wanted to rap on “Money, Power, &amp; Respect” instead.

Mark Elibert1126 days ago
styles p
Music

Styles P Reveals Biggie Smalls Wanted To Help Squash The LOX’s Beef With Diddy

Styles P has revealed the late Notorious B.I.G. wanted to squash the beef between The LOX and Diddy before he was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1997.

Mark Elibert1168 days ago
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Jadakiss appears on Drink Champs
Music

Watch Jadakiss Recount 'Furious' Rap Battle Between Big L and Styles P

During his appearance on the latest episode of 'Drink Champs,' Jadakiss recalled a "furious" rap battle that took place between Big L and Styles P.

Brad Callas1174 days ago
This is Kith's 96 Collection campaign featuring The Lox.
Music

The LOX Are Coming To London To Celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary

Coincidentally, this year also marks 25 years since Sheek Louch, Styles P, and Jadakiss released their Platinum-selling debut album, 'Money, Power &amp; Respect'.

James Keith1218 days ago
Freeway appears on VladTV
Music

Freeway Details How Roc-A-Fella's Beef With The LOX Began

During an interview with VladTV, Philadelphia rapper Freeway shed light on the early-2000s beef between the iconic NYC institutions Roc-A-Fella and The LOX.

Brad Callas1242 days ago

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