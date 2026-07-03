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Cam'ron
Music

Cam'ron Explains Why He Wouldn't Participate In Dipset Reunion

"It’s mad members of Dipset. I’m just saying I wouldn’t be there.”

Trey Alston40 days ago
jrwriter/Instagram/NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Juelz Santana and Cam'ron perform at the Public School New Era Party at 231 Bowery on September 29, 2016 in New York City.
Music

Dipset Affiliate J.R. Writer Sues Universal for Royalties On Cam'Ron, Juelz Santana Songs

The Writer of writers is seeking master and publishing royalties on Cam'ron's "Shake" and the Juelz Santana song "Squalie."

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
JAY-Z and Cam'ron perform B-Sides 2 at Webster Hall on April 26, 2019 in New York City.
Music

Cam'ron Breaks Down Jay-Z's Subliminal Diss Directed at Him on "Otis"

Cam'ron said he can't "prove" that the diss is directed at him, but there's a lot of evidence to suggest that it was.

Joe Price107 days ago
Juelz Santana wearing a "Long Island" cap and multiple necklaces stands in front of a large crowd, holding a microphone and making a hand gesture.
Style

Juelz Santana Stars in New Supreme Campaign

The Harlem rapper returns to Supreme, adding another chapter to a history with the brand that dates back to 2006.

Mark Elibert116 days ago
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Split image. Left: Freekey Zekey. Center: Jim Jones. Right: Dame Dash. Each wearing stylish clothing and accessories.
Music

Freekey Zekey Drops Old Video of Jim Jones Attempting to ‘Jump’ Dame Dash

Cam’ron weighed in about the video in the comments section amid his ongoing feud with Jim Jones.

Alex Ocho187 days ago
50 Cent performing on stage in a red-lit setting, wearing a cap and chain. Cam'ron and Jim Jones performing together, wearing white jackets and sunglasses.
Music

50 Cent Chimes In on Cam'ron and Jim Jones Feud: 'Damn Jim Mad'

Fif seems to be taking great joy in seeing the Dipset rappers clashing online.

Joe Price191 days ago
Cam'ron wearing a KC cap and headphones speaks into a microphone in a studio with colorful lights and a large mic graphic in the background.
Music

Cam'ron Regrets Taking Part in Dipset and The Lox 'Verzuz' Battle: 'Wrong Decision'

"I was trying to be a team player," Cam said of his decision to take part in the 2021 battle.

Trace William Cowen225 days ago
Max B and Jim Jones
Music

Max B Performs Jim Jones Diss After Suggesting Beef Is Over

Max previously said he wanted to "start over" with Jones.

Trey Alston230 days ago
Juelz Santana wearing a white bandana and gold chains poses in front of a backdrop for the 2005 VMA.
Music

Juelz Santana Gives Rare Tutorial on Signature Bandana Fold

Juelz Santana broke down his iconic bandana fold and its lasting impact on street style.

Mark Elibert233 days ago
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Two men side by side: on the left, a man in a colorful outfit and bucket hat; on the right, a man in a beige shirt, smiling.
Music

Jim Jones Opens Up About Whether He Can Get Past Beef With Max B

The Dipset capo shares his mindset on forgiveness, now that Max's release is imminent.

Mark Elibert276 days ago
Max B.
Music

Max B Announces Post-Prison Club Tour: 'Silver Surfer in the Flesh'

The rapper will hit seven venues on the East Coast following his prison release.

Jaelani Turner-Williams280 days ago
KAT
Music

Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts to Max B Seemingly Confirming His Imminent Release From Prison

The Dipset member has allegedly been accepted for parole.

Jaelani Turner-Williams303 days ago
Split image of Zohran Mamdani and Juelz Santana.
Music

Zohran Mamdani Called Out by Media for Being a Dipset Fan

A piece tried to make it seem like the Democratic nominee in the New York mayoral race listening to Dipset was a bad thing. It backfired.

Jose Martinez310 days ago
YouTube/IFC Factory
Music

Jim Jones Pokes Fun at Fabolous' Pronunciation of 'Lineage'

Jones joked that Fab said the word like "linebacker."

Jaelani Turner-Williams319 days ago
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Cam'ron.
Music

Cam'ron Loses Rap Battle to ChatGPT: 'Wish I Could Pop on Dat N***a'

"Claiming you ‘get the computers Putin', cold-blooded, chrome-hearted?/ Man, that shit’s corny and drawn."

Joshua Espinoza365 days ago

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