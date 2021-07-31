Just a few weeks after revealing that the album was being mixed, Drake has confirmed that Certified Lover Boy is finished.

While appearing on Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Friday radio show on Friday night, Drizzy updated hosts OVO Mark and OVO Noel on his long awaited sixth studio album.

“Album’s cooked,” Drake said during a quick appearance on the show. “Certified Lover Boy on the way, and that’s for anyone in the way.”

Some fans are already speculating that the “anyone in the way” quote is in reference to Kanye West, who is scheduled to be dropping his highly anticipated 10th album, DONDA, this Friday (August 6).

Live Nation confirmed Kanye will host another listening party on August 5 at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, where Kanye has reportedly been living as he puts the finishing touches on Donda. The announcement came shortly after Kanye’s manager, Abou “Bu” Thiam, took to Instagram to tease the Kanye West Presents The Donda Album Release event, suggesting the album would hit streaming services immediately after the party.

Drake’s update arrives just a few weeks after he told fans that the album was in the process of being mixed.

“You know, Uncle Drake is back home to mix the album so she’s got a bunch of new tracks coming her way,” he said on Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Friday’s July 10th show. “On my way home to reunite with my dawg and finish this thing up… CLB on the way. On your head top.”