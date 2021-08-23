A surgical summer, with mere weeks left to go, continues with the brief amplification of Drake’s address on Kanye West’s recently active Instagram account.

Indeed, the latest entry in the previous collaborators’ sporadic back-and-forth—which has most recently been (seemingly) revived ahead of a third Donda listening event—saw West sharing a screenshot containing the address of the 6 god’s Toronto residence.

The screenshot only remained live for a short period of time and has since been removed from West’s page. The address itself, notably, has also been readily accessible for the general public for some time now. And while Drake hasn’t directly mentioned West in the hours since the not-quite-doxxing post, he did take to his Story to share a timely video of himself laughing.