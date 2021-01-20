Fans will have to wait a little longer for Drake's sixth studio album.

On Wednesday night, the OVO rapper took to Instagram to announce he has delayed the release of Certified Lover Boy. Drake confirmed he initially planned to drop the project sometime in January, but ultimately decided to push it back as he was focused on his health recovery.

"I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

Though Drake hasn't shared details about his injury and subsequent surgery, he did post an Instagram photo that showed one of his legs in a brace. Some speculated that the rapper had undergone knee surgery to fix his ACL.

Certified Lover Boy will mark Drake's first full-length release since 2020's Dark Lane Demo Tapes. The forthcoming project will include the previously released track "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk, and is expected to be shorter than his previous album, Scorpion (2018).

"So, last album, I went high volume. It did two sides, 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I'll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise," he revealed during a Raptors vs. Suns game back in February. "Anywhere, whatever you want, it can be 10, 11, 16. I also do a lot of different types of music so it's tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. Yeah, I'm having a lot of fun right now making music."

Stay tuned as we wait for more information on Certified Lover Boy's release.