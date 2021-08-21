After hours of delay, Trippie Redd’s highly anticipated collaboration with Drake has been added to streaming services.

The release arrives just a day after the Drake-featuring “Betrayal” was mysteriously pulled from Trippie’s new album Trip At Knight when the project dropped on Friday.

But, better late than never.

Over hyperpop-inspired production, Trippie and Drizzy execute an elite transition at the 1-minute mark as their voices blend together with The Boy submitting a melodic, scene-stealing verse. As highlighted by fans, he appears to throw shots at Kanye West and Pusha T: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake raps.

Leading up to the release of Trip At Knight, Trippie spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about collaborating with Drake: “Every single I drop, Drake had tapped in with me and he just was like, ‘Bro, like, this shit is crazy. I’m fucking with your vibe like you’re killing shit right now. Send me in your bag. Like what’s up? What are we doing? You feel me?’ And I’m just like, know what I’m saying, like I’m ready for the next opportunity.”

“We got a record that’s going to set the tone for sure,” Trippie continued. “Like we did it. He’s a perfectionist. Just back and forth talking to each other, trying to figure out what we going to do for the record and shit. Honestly, he’s just very, I don’t know. He likes to keep his shit perfect. He wants to make sure we have the best song we could possibly have for this moment.”

Stream Trippie Redd and Drake’s new collaboration now on all major platforms.