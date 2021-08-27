After a number of delays, not to mention the more recent revival of his tensions with Kanye West, Drake has revealed a new release date for his Certified Lover Boy album.

Early Friday morning on ESPN’s SportsCenter, an intentionally glitch-filled ad was tucked into the broadcast. Written on a piece of cardboard, notably, was “CLB September 3.” Given the style of the ad, it’s seemingly designed to look as though the 6 God himself has hacked into the broadcast with a handwritten message. In other words, this is some pretty undeniably strong marketing.

