That might be it for Calm-ye.

For some of the few words Kanye West has uttered—or really, written—during his Donda album rollout, ‘Ye has decided to keep things cryptic.

After wiping his Instagram entirely this week to share a picture of his childhood home, his second photo—which he’s since deleted—was of a groupchat, which he added Pusha-T to at 12:28 p.m. Saturday.

‘Ye sent the group a picture of Joaquin Phoenix’s 2019 Joker character alongside a message that has fans scratching their heads just hours after speculation first started over Drake’s apparent Kanye/Push diss on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal.” Fans also noticed that the group chat has a contact in it with “D” as their first initial.

“I live for this,” Yeezy wrote. “I’ve been fucked with by weird ass jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Earlier today, Drake shared his verse on “Betrayal,” featuring the lines, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/‘Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.” Following its release, Yeezy collaborator Consequence already thinks he was taking shots at ‘Ye, taking to Twitter to express his concerns.

“Fuck a betrayal,” the former GOOD Music signee shared in response. “It’s the disrespect for me dawg. Wit Trippie Redd shotgun. Respect my team. It’s party time.”

While it’s still unclear exactly who sits in that group chat with Yeezy and Pusha, what’s evident is that both of them haven’t backed down from a challenge yet.