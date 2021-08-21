Amid the noise behind Trippie Redd’s drop of his new track with Drake, “Betrayal,” fans have caught wind of Drizzy’s shots at both Kanye West and Pusha-T. Now, Ye’s collaborator Consequence has stepped up to address it all.

On the track, Drake seemingly raps, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.” The former GOOD Music signee called out the bars from the OVO honcho on social media shortly after the release.

“Fuck a betrayal,” Consequence shared in response. “It’s the disrespect for me dawg. Wit Trippie Redd shotgun. Respect my team. It’s party time.”

Image via Instagram/constv

Back in July, Consequence shared his own curiosities about Drake’s Certified Lover Boy release date with some fans suspecting he was implying Ye would drop the stadium-built upcoming Donda on the same day as the 6 God.

Of course, Kanye’s relationship with Drake hasn’t been the most amicable in recent years. From GOOD Music president Pusha-T’s lethal lyrics aimed at Drizzy on his 2018 diss “The Story of Adidon” (after the latter mentioned his wife on wax), to Kanye’s reported decision to release the “Lift Yourself” beat with some “poopity scoop” bars after Drake showed interest, the tension between the parties is still rather thick. Nevertheless, fans are eagerly awaiting both projects, so only time will tell if Yeezy or Pusha strike back this round.