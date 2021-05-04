DJ Khaled is back with another music video for a track from his newly released album Khaled Khaled. After dropping off the visuals for “Thankful” featuring Lil Wayne and Jeremih, Khaled has come through with “Every Chance I Get” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk. Speaking of music videos, Khaled also shared the visuals for “Sorry Not Sorry,” which features Jay-Z, Nas, and James Fauntleroy.

Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album was released this past Friday and is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart by moving somewhere between 80,000 to 100,000 units in its first week out. The star-studded album features appearances from Cardi B, H.E.R., Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, 21 Savage, Nas, Jay-Z, and others.

You can check out the Joesph Khan-directed music video for “Every Chance I Get” featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk up top.

This post will be updated.