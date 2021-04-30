Nearly two years since the release of his last full-length project, 2019’s Father Of Asahd, DJ Khaled returns with his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled.

The loaded tracklist features last year’s two hit collaborations with Drake (“Greece,” “Popstar”), as well as guest appearances from Jay-Z (“Sorry Not Sorry”), Lil Wayne (“Thankful”), Lil Baby, who shows up on three tracks (“Every Chance I Get,” “I Did It,” “Body In Motion”), Justin Bieber (“Let It Go”), Justin Timberlake (“Just Be”), Cardi B (“Big Paper”), and more.

Khaled Khaled is the fourth album Khaled has released in the past five years, following 2016’s Major Key, 2017’s Grateful, and 2019’s Father Of Asahd. Both Major Key and Grateful debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, while Father Of Asahd peaked at No. 2, moving 136,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Stream Khaled Khaled now on all major platforms.