DJ Khaled is aiming to take the top spot again.

As reported by Hits Daily Double, DJ Khaled’s 12th studio album Khaled Khaled is set to move 80,000 to 100,000 units with 5,000 to 7,000 in pure album sales. The performance would give DJ Khaled another No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.



Tyler, the Creator beat DJ Khaled out of the No. 1 spot in 2019. That year saw Father of Asahd with 136,000 equivalent album sales and 34,000 in traditional album sales, placing the project at No. 2.

In 2017, Khaled’s Grateful debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 149,000 equivalent album units. Of that sum, 50,000 were in traditional album sales.

Khaled’s first No. 1 was Major Key in 2016, with 95,000 units. 59,000 were in traditional album sales. Major Key was offered as an Apple Music exclusive for the first week and for sale as a download through the iTunes store.

Khaled Khaled is another star-studded album featuring appearances by Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Cardi B, Migos, H.E.R., Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, and many more. The album also features a new Jay-Z and Nas collab called “Sorry Not Sorry,” which you can watch the video below.



You can also watch the video for “Where You Come From” below.