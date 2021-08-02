Yet another music festival has dropped DaBaby from its lineup after he made homophobic comments during his recent performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

DaBaby is no longer on the lineup for Day N Vegas festival. The news comes not long after both Lollapalooza and Governors Ball also dropped the rapper.

“DaBaby will no longer be appearing at Day N Vegas 2021,” the organizers of the festival revealed on Monday. “Roddy Ricch has been added to the lineup.” The festival is currently scheduled to start in Las Vegas on November 12, 2021. It was not specified whether he had been removed because of his recent comments, or if pulled out. The rapper was quietly removed from the lineup for UK-based festival Parklife last week, although a rep for the rapper claimed he’s not playing the festival because of COVID-19 postponements not due to his current controversy.