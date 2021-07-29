UPDATED 5:30 p.m. ET: Per TMZ, a rep for DaBaby says the rapper being removed from the Parklife lineup has nothing to do with his recent homophobic remarks, and that he pulled out of the festival months ago. The decision was made in response to events being affected by COVID.

The rep added Parklife’s recent promotion on July 14 of the lineup that included DaBaby was a mistake by the festival.

See original story below.

DaBaby has faced backlash following homophobic remarks he made during his Rolling Loud Miami set, and it appears the rapper has been dropped from the Parklife Festival lineup.

The rapper was supposed to be among the performers for Parklife 2021 in Manchester, England. His name has now been taken off the lineup card and is no longer listed on Parklife’s website or the stage breakdown.

DaBaby was announced as a performer back in March, alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, with Parklife reconfirming his appearance just earlier this month.

The rapper has found himself at the center of a controversy following his horrific comments about HIV and AIDS. He’s now been dropped from the clothing company BoohooMan, and has since been castigated by Elton John, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, and Demi Lovato. The organization Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) also issued a release in response to DaBaby, as a way to combat the misinformation he spread in his remarks.

DaBaby has since shared his own statement in response to the backlash, though none of it really came close to an actual apology. While he was sorry for making “insensitive” comments about HIV and AIDS, he didn’t exactly regret what he said. A music video he shared following the controversy included the message, “Don’t fight hate with hate. My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”