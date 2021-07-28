Just a few days after DaBaby found himself in hot water for making homophobic comments, Boosie Badazz has come to his defense.

Boosie took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to share his own controversial remarks geared toward the LGBTQ community, including his thoughts about Lil Nas X.

“Everybody not with their nephew sucking dick. Everybody not with that shit. You just can’t just put that shit on everybody and expect it to be cool,” Boosie said on IG. “Nas X say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don’t fuck with him like you fuck with DaBaby. You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. You don’t feel that disrespect? Going [to] dance naked? You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

He took it farther, saying, “If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his ass offstage and beat his ass. You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherfuckin’ crazy motherfucker—or you like dick too.”

At another point on his IG Live—at the 21-second mark in the clip below—Boosie called Lil Nas X a “lil f****t ass” and “the most disrespectful motherfucker in the world.” He then recommended X “go suck a dick on IG, n****a, get fucked in your ass, n***a”:

Boosie’s rant comes as DaBaby faces continued backlash for doubling down on his controversial comments at Rolling Loud Miami with more questionable remarks on his Instagram Stories.

“I’ma address this weak-ass internet shit one time and then I’ma get back to giving my love to my fans,” DaBaby said on his IG Live on Monday. “What me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you n***as on the internet, or you bitter bitches on the internet. It’s not your business. … What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it’ll never translate correctly to someone looking a little five-six second clip from they goddamn crib on they phone. It just don’t work like that.”

DaBaby proceeded to claim the internet had “twisted up” his words. “All my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the fuck up,” he continued. “My boy had a crop-top on, front row. … Shut the fuck up, you n***as that ain’t at the show.”

Boosie isn’t the first rapper who’s come to DaBaby’s defense. Yesterday T.I. defended the North Carolina rapper on Instagram, responding to a post from the Shade Room. “If Lil Nas X can kick his shit in peace…so should dababy,” T.I. wrote in the comments section, including a shrugging emoji. He closed out the comment with the hashtag #equality.

Read some Twitter reactions to Boosie’s homophobic rant below: