Less than a month after the arrival of DaBaby’s collaboration with boohooMAN for a summer collection, the brand has split with the rapper following homophobic comments made at Rolling Loud Miami.

During his performance at the music festival on Sunday, DaBaby shared offensive comments that were widely criticized. He promptly shared a number of responses to the backlash, mostly dodging the controversy by stating that he loves his “gay fans.” He admitted his comments were “insensitive,” but stressed that he had “no intentions on offending anybody.”

In a statement shared on social media, boohooMAN condemned DaBaby’s comments. His first collaboration with the fashion brand was a 100-piece limited edition collection, which dropped on June 30.

“boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby,” the statement reads. “Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form.”