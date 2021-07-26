During his performance at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday, DaBaby shared some highly questionable comments that many have since criticized as homophobic.

"If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up," said the rapper during his performance. "Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

One person in the background, assumedly his DJ, added, “Let’s be real about this shit, some of y’all n****s suspect as a motherfucker.”

Twitter users were quick to criticize DaBaby for what he said, with many questioning why he felt the need to share his comments at all. At some point during the performance, the Charlotte rapper had a shoe thrown at him, although it’s not entirely clear what provoked the audience member to do so.

A fan claims it was him who threw the shoe.

These comments came during the same performance that saw him bring out Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot his former collaborator Megan Thee Stallion. He treated the moment as some sort of reveal, bringing the rapper onstage in a costume before going into “SKAT.” Moments before that, DaBaby performed his song “Cry Baby,” a collab with Megan Thee Stallion. Understandably, fans weren’t too happy about that moment, either.

Check out reactions to the clip below.