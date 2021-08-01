DaBaby has been removed from the Lollapalooza music festival lineup following the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud in Miami.

Lollapalooza ​​​​​​made the announcement on Sunday, writing, “​​Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

The festival went on to explain that Young Thug will perform at 9:00 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00 p.m. on the T-Mobile Stage.

This news comes after a number of celebrities have slammed DaBaby for his remarks, including Madonna, Elton John, Questlove, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, and more. The rapper was also dropped from boohooMAN and censured by the organization Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

Lollapalooza’s announcement also arrives after DaBaby was seemingly dropped from Manchester, England’s Parklife Festival lineup. His name appeared on the lineup card as recently as two weeks ago but was later removed. While at first it reportedly seemed to be another consequence of his comments, a Parklife rep said that the rapper pulled out of the festival months ago due to COVID-19, and that his inclusion in recent festival promotion was a mistake made by Parklife.