DaBaby has been removed from the lineup of the Governors Ball in New York City following homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud.

On Monday, Founders Entertainment made the lineup change announcement ahead of September 24, when the festival is scheduled to kick off. Another artist will be announced in the coming weeks, they promised. This is the second festival to remove DaBaby from its lineup within the past 24 hours, as Lollapalooza made a similar announcement on Sunday.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind,” the statement reads. “We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York CIty the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform.”

Last week, DaBaby was quietly removed from the Parklife 2021 festival lineup, although a rep for the rapper claimed that his removal had nothing to do with the backlash from his recent homophobic remarks.