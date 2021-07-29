T.I. is continuing to insert himself into the narrative of DaBaby’s homophobic remarks and the ensuing criticisim.

There is a running conspiracy that the LGBTQ+ community is somehow bullying grown adults by choosing not to support artists and entertainers who don’t respect people’s sexuality and gender. T.I. added to this notion by claiming that DaBaby (a nearly 30-year-old man who frequently boasts about how he literally ended someone’s life) is now a victim of bullying.

“Everyone up in arms and upset about what DaBaby said. I understand people saying that they feel that it’s insensitive,” T.I. said in an Instagram Live session. “I think you guys have to understand that onstage, that’s not the place that rappers go to be sensitive and soothe everybody’s feelings. It’s a place to go to have a good time.”

T.I. then pulled out his $5 words to try to state that DaBaby is being crucified and villainized by the queer community.

“Why do words cause such a visceral reaction that will lead to someone trying to attack, villainize, demonize, crucify, condemn and like, that shit is like, now you bullying,” he continued. “We all stood up on behalf of gays and lesbians and people in the gay community because we thought it was some bullshit for y’all to have to be bullied. … But I don’t think any of us did that to feel like you would now have the authority to come and bully us.”