Bobby Shmurda nearly came to blows with a fan Saturday night at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia.

TMZ captured footage of the incident, which sees the Brooklyn rapper having to be restrained by his crew after someone throws a water bottle in his direction. A source told the news outlet that the near altercation happened during Megan Thee Stallion’s performance.

Fortunately for Bobby, who’s on parole and has to obey strict conditions, one of his guys was able to pull him away from the scene before something worse happened.

The incident arrives just a day after Shmurda returned with his new single “No Time for Sleep.” The track marks his first official solo release since coming home from prison in February, and his first offering as lead artist in seven years.

Shmurda was released from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility in February, after serving six years of his seven-year sentence. Bobby was arrested in 2014 and charged with a variety of crimes including murder, attempted murder, assault and drug dealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016, but was eligible for early release based on time he had served before pleading guilty and for good behavior in prison.

Back in July, the 27-year-old stopped by Desus and Mero’s late-night Showtime show and discussed what it’s like adjusting to being home.

“Honestly, it’s mixed emotions,” Shmurda explained. “Some days is work, and some days it’s like, man, I’m home. You know when you can’t believe you’re home? I done came home before but this time it was like, I’m home. You know. what I’m saying? I’m home. When you come home, you gotta see everything and what’s what. What’s this? What’s that? That’s what’s really been going on. I’m trying to see what’s this and what’s that before you move cause being in jail just made me smarter. I used to move off a lot of impulse.”