New Bobby Shmurda is on the horizon.

After teasing it on social media, the Brooklyn rapper blessed fans with “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle)” on Friday.

“No Time for Sleep” is Bobby Shmurda’s first official solo release since coming home from prison in February. Although fans wanted him to jump headfirst back into music like his former co-defendant Rowdy Rebel, Bobby vowed to take things slow and get his feet back under him before taking on the music industry. Now, with the release of “No Time for Sleep,” it seems like Bobby is ready to go on the run that fans have been anticipating.

Bobby also accompanied the song with a music video.

The video for the track features Bobby conducting and interrogation and also sees him turning the visuals into his own version of Call of Duty. Instead of standing on a block in Brooklyn and rapping into the camera like he did prior to going to prison, Bobby handles prop tactical weapons to make the video more cinematic.

Listen to Bobby Shmurda’s new single, “No Time for Sleep (Freestyle),” below via Spotify and check out the video for the track up top. And make sure to stay tuned for more from Bobby.​​​​​​​