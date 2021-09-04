TIDAL is once again the official livestream partner for the Made in America Festival, which is back in Philadelphia this year with an expectedly stacked lineup.

All three stages at the festival—Rocky, Liberty, and TIDAL—will be available to stream for free via TIDAL and the streaming platform’s YouTube channel on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

“This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” festival founder Jay-Z said earlier this year when announcing the event’s return. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

The 2021 edition of MIA is headlined by Lil Baby on Saturday and Justin Bieber on Sunday. Other confirmed performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Griselda, Kehlani, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Doja Cat, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Baby Keem, Tinashe, Fivio Foreign, and more.