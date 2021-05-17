Ahead of the start of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs this Saturday, the NHL has teamed up with rapper Bia to reimagine her song “Skate.”

The NHL mix of the track, which originally appeared on Bia’s striking For Certain EP late last year, has debuted alongside a hard-hitting teaser to build hype for the impending playoffs. Featuring clips of Bia recording the new take on “Skate” in the studio, the video is interspersed with footage from the Tampa Bay Lightning victory at the 2020 Stanley Cup.

“Turning 'Skate' into the NHL’s playoff theme song was so natural and fun to do, can’t wait to see who wins the Cup," said Bia, repping her home state of Massachusetts. "Go Bruins!”

NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer added, “We love working with music artists and labels for promotional and programming content. Music is a great way to get people’s attention in a creative way. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with BIA, her team and Epic Records on new lyrics and a music video for 'Skate' that will bring an added level of excitement for the Playoffs and help create new fans."

Bia’s collaboration with the NHL comes less than a year after she became the face of Sean John’s first womenswear collection at UK retailer Missguided. She followed up that collaboration with the arrival of For Certain, her first project since signing to Epic Records.