Diddy is relaunching his Sean John Women's clothing collection with a new collaboration with U.K. retailer Missguided later this month.

WWD reports that the 117-piece collection, Sean John's first womenswear collection in quite some time, will launch on Sept. 29. "We use the saying ‘If not now, when?’ So, when we were approached to collaborate on a women’s collection with Missguided, we took on that same attitude," Diddy said. "For 20-plus years, Sean John has taken a stance to motivate and aspire our consumers. Like Missguided, we stand on the principles of empowerment, and we knew immediately that they would be the right partner for Sean John to launch this collection. Most important, we know when you empower women, you empower the world."

Rapper Bia has been tapped to be the face of the collection, which is the latest release from the clothing brand that Diddy first founded in 1998. "I think the Sean John and Missguided partnership is brilliant and so classic,” added Bia. “It is a collection that I feel comfortable in and confident wearing. This shoot was so fun and natural.” While the brand has released some womeswear in the past, this will be the first Sean John's collection for women that's a collaboration.

The collection will debut on Sept. 29 and will be available in sizes from XS to plus. You can check it out below.