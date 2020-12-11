BIA is wrapping up 2020 with a bang.

This weekend, the rapper/singer unleashed her long-awaited For Certain EP, marking her first project release since signing to Epic Records earlier this year. The eight-track project was executive produced by Aziz the Shake as well as Lil Rich, and includes the previously released track "Skate," "Cover Girl," "Same Hands" with Lil Durk, and "Free BIA (1st Day Out)": the latter of which addressed her years-long struggle within the music industry and feeling trapped in her previous record deal.

BIA touched on the song and her experience in an interview with HipHopDX earlier this year.

"So I was in a deal, my last situation for a long time, about maybe four or five years, and I got shelved," she explained. "So that was my first experience. Most people think when you think you’re going to be an artist, you’re like, 'OK, I’m going to put out this music.' ... That was unfortunately how I was at the time and I thought, 'Oh I’m signed now. I made it.' And it was quite the opposite. So going through that experience and that learning curve, it kind of grew me into a businesswoman."

You can stream For Certain, which also includes guest appearances by Lil Jon ("BIA BIA"), as well as 42 Dugg and Doe Boy ("Automatic"), on Apple Music and Spotify.

Boiler Room and Maison Valentino also selected BIA to perform "Skate" on boilerroom.tv on Dec. 23. She was also tapped for Grand Park’s NYELA on New Year's Eve.