Beyoncé dropped off two new music videos featured in her Disney+ film Black Is King, both meant to celebrate the first anniversary of her iconic film.

It’s been one year since Black Is King took over the world, and Bey rang in the celebration by releasing two new music videos for “Mood 4 Eva,” featuring her husband Jay-Z and “OTHERSIDE.” The groundbreaking visual album overall featured plenty of guests, including Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Wizkid, and Kelly Rowland.

The duel release came after video emerged online of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s New Orleans residence supposedly on fire. As reported by NOLA.com, the three-story New Orleans residence was consumed by fire for almost two hours before 22 firefighters were sent to extinguish the flames. Located in the Garden District, authorities claimed they were notified after the house’s fire alarm went off, and that their units were responding to a one-alarm fire around 6:15 p.m. local time.

“If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse, a spokesperson for the New Orleans Fire Department told The New York Post. ”It’s a historic home.” No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and it remains unclear how the blaze initially started. “We’re told officers initially responded to the scene following a call about a suspicious person, but upon arriving and investigating...they determined fire had been set to the property,” the outlet reported. The power couple hasn’t said anything on the subject.

Check out both videos above and below.