At the age of 27, Ariana Grande has already made it through several momentous chapters of her career. As a teenager, she starred in musicals on Broadway, before joining the cast of Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious and becoming a true child star. From there, she started dropping full-length studio albums of her own, beginning with her debut, Yours Truly, in 2013.

Even in the earliest days of her career as a solo pop singer, Ariana Grande was successful. Yours Truly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as did her follow-up: 2014’s My Everything. But it wasn’t until the back half of the decade, with the release of critically-acclaimed albums like Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, and thank u, next, that Ariana really came into her own as a dominant global superstar, successfully blending the worlds of pop, R&B, and hip-hop with her own unique twist.

Now, at the top of a new decade, Ariana Grande is back with her sixth studio album: positions. So, how does it rank in comparison to her other full-length releases? Is it her best album yet? Or did her hot streak finally cool down? The Complex Music team took a look at her catalog of full-length releases to see where it stacks up with the rest. These are Ariana Grande’s albums, ranked from worst to best.