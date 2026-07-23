The 12-track project—executive produced with longtime collaborator Ilya Salmanzadeh and seemingly feature-free—includes lead single “hate that i made you love me”, which went No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Described by Grande as “full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging,” the album centers on breaking negative attachments and emotional growth, following the stripped-down vulnerability of eternal sunshine.

After two years, Ariana Grande—one of pop's most prolific stars—is back with a new studio album. The pop superstar officially announced petal, her eighth studio LP, back in April—after months of teasing new music and hinting she was back in the studio. In a press release, Ariana described petal as “something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”

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The album arrives at a pivotal moment in her career. She's coming off the back-to-back success of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, a run that put new music on pause—she hasn't released an album since 2024's eternal sunshine. That album was the most stripped-down and vulnerable of her career, and the quote from the press release suggests petal will follow in those footsteps. Ahead of the album's release—and as she continues her acting career with future roles like Focker-in-Law—here's everything you need to know about Ariana Grande's petal.

When Does Ariana Grande's petal Come Out?

Ariana Grande's new album, petal, will hit streaming platforms on Friday, July 31, via Babydoll Music and Republic Records. You can stream the album on Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms like Tidal, or grab it on vinyl or CD. Complex currently has the vinyl—in a cool Translucent Pearly White color—available for preorder for $32.99. The timing of the album is interesting. Typically artists release an album and then announce a tour. But Ariana is actually in the middle of her massive, sold-out Eternal Sunshine tour. Rarely do you see an artist release new music while still touring behind old music. What's also telling is that she's been hinting this will be her last tour for the considerable future. Back in November, she appeared on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast and talked about the tour being her "last hurrah." "The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up," she said. "I don't want to say anything definitive. I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long, long time. I'm going to give it my all and it's going to be beautiful."

What is the petal Tracklist

When revealing the album's tracklist, Grande took an innovative route, slowly unveiling it throughout the first leg of her tour. On Friday, June 19th, she revealed the full 12-song tracklist during a stop at Inglewood, Calif.'s Kia Forum. Here's the complete tracklist: 1. kiss me 2. hate that i made you love me

3. petal 4. stay 5. oh well 6. big feelings 7. freak

8. warning signs (interlude) 9. like i do 10. never get over me 11. bad thing (bunny hop) 12. nowhere, nobody

What Does the Title petal Mean?

So…why petal? Ariana Grande has been offering clues, with the main one coming in the press release, where she described the album as "something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging." She also explained the meaning in an Instagram video: "It's kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments, whether it's my own monsters in my own head, external voices, things that no longer serve me. It was a writing experiment for me to use that as the template, so that I could be talking about one thing, sharing something, and people could use it however they want, and apply it to their own life." If you've been following Ariana, this makes sense. Petals are the colored leaves that surround a flower, and flowers often grow despite difficult circumstances. Similarly, while Ariana has had a bunch of success with her last album and her acting career, she's also faced an intense public spotlight and relentless tabloid attention. There's also a shift from what was presented on eternal sunshine, which was an album about memories and whether they can be erased, while petal suggests something beginning.

Who Produced petal?

Grande once again teamed up with one of her closest collaborator: Iranian-Swedish producer Ilya Salmanzadeh. The two have worked together for over a decade, with Ilya contributing to songs like "Problem," "Into You," "God Is a Woman," "No Tears Left to Cry," and the majority of eternal sunshine. This time, Grande and Ilya co-wrote and executive produced the album together

Who will be Featured on the album?

As it stands, there doesn't seem to be any features on the album—unless she's still holding those out until the last minute. That's somewhat surprising. Grande has frequently collaborated with artists like Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Future, and Ty Dolla Sign throughout her career. Her last album, Eternal Sunshine, was light on features but featured Mariah Carey and Troye Sivan on the deluxe.

Where did the lead single "hate that i made you love me" debut?

The album's lead single, "hate that i made you love me," has already given fans a preview of the emotional world petal occupies. On May 29th, Ariana released the lead single from the album. The song, produced by Ariana Grande, Ilya, and Max Martin, shows where she might be taking petal—a track that's moody but also signals some of the madness that has surrounded her the last couple of years. The song is also a smash. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for a week before Taylor Swift's “I Knew It, I Knew You” bumped it from the top. Ariana also added it to her setlist for the Eternal Sunshine Tour. This is her 10th No. 1 and her first since "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" in 2024.

What Do the Song Titles Mean?

We still haven't heard the album, so it's impossible to know where Grande is going to take us. But you can make some interesting assumptions just by looking at the titles.