Peso Pluma Leads 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards Finalists With 17 Mentions

The ceremony airs live from the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Telemundo and Peacock on Thursday, October 22, and introduces a new fan-voted Fan Favorite Artist category.

Fuerza Regida, Karol G and Prince Royce round out the top mentions, while Bad Bunny picks up seven and Rosalía six.

Tito Double P follows with 15 mentions, nine tied to the pair's shared songs "daño," "dopamina," "chiclona" and "7-3," with "daño" alone accounting for five nods.

Peso Pluma leads all finalists for the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards with 17 mentions, including Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year for DINASTÍA.

Peso Pluma is walking into awards season with more chances to win than anyone else in Latin music. Revealed on Wednesday (September 9), the singer leads all finalists for the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards with 17 mentions, a haul that includes Artist of the Year, Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo, and Top Latin Album of the Year for DINASTÍA, his joint project with Tito Double P.

Nine of those mentions come from four songs he shares with Tito Double P: "daño," "dopamina," "chiclona" and "7-3." Between them, the tracks are up for Global 200 Latin Song of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Streaming Song of the Year and Regional Mexican Song of the Year.

Tito Double P sits directly behind his collaborator with 15 mentions, nine of them tied to their work together. "daño" alone accounts for five, while "dopamina" brings two more, including Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event. He is also a finalist for Artist of the Year and Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo. Fuerza Regida rounds out the top three with 12, competing for Artist of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year and Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group. The group's "Marlboro Rojo" is in the running for four trophies. Karol G leads the women with nine mentions, among them Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo. Prince Royce continues the mentions with eight, including Top Tropical Album of the Year for Better Late Than Never with Romeo Santos. Bad Bunny, who led last year's field with a record 27 mentions, has seven this time, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. Rosalía picks up six behind LUX, which is also a Top Latin Album of the Year finalist.