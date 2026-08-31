Latin Music Tours Hitting the U.S. in 2027, From Don Omar to Eros Ramazzotti

The January-to-October calendar also includes Banda MS, Yuri and Lucero, Morat, Ibeyi, Cristian Castro, Sin Bandera, and Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

Don Omar brings two decades of hits to The Last King World Tour, while Pablo Alborán supports KM0 and Eros Ramazzotti returns after vocal cord surgery.

The roundup spotlights 10 Latin music tours hitting U.S. venues in 2027, spanning reggaeton, Mexican pop, banda, Latin pop, and more.

The 2027 U.S. concert calendar is shaping up as a major year for Latin music, with a large number of acts ranging from reggaeton royalty to Sinaloa banda already locking in arena and theater dates. Here, Complex breaks down the top 10 Latin music tours to keep an eye out for in 2027.

Don Omar

Don Omar leads the list with The Last King World Tour, a production framing more than two decades of reggaeton history through records like "Dale Don Dale," "Pobre Diabla," "Salió el Sol" and "Danza Kuduro." While the tour officially kicks off in the U.S. this year, starting in Reading, PA, on September 25, it continues into 2027 with stops start at Denver's Ball Arena on February 3, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on February 7, Inglewood's Intuit Dome on February 12, UBS Arena in New York on February 28, Prudential Center in Newark on March 3 and Miami's Kaseya Center on March 12.

Get your tickets here.

Pablo Alborán

Pablo Alborán brings his Global Tour KM0 stateside beginning February 6 at Miami's Kaseya Center. The run visits Orlando, Atlanta, Radio City Music Hall in New York on February 11, Washington's DAR Constitution Hall on Valentine's Day, YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on February 18, Houston and Dallas. Alborán was recently diagnosed with severe pneumonia and forced to rest after canceling an August 21 show in Ciudad Real, Spain. His seventh studio album KM0, described by Billboard as "a deeply personal project born out of the pain and uncertainty caused by a loved one's illness," appeared on Billboard's 25 Best Latin Albums of 2025. Get your tickets here.

Eros Ramazzotti

Eros Ramazzotti pushed his Una Storia Importante World Tour from 2026 to 2027 after vocal cord surgery. His doctors cleared him following a successful procedure but prescribed a rehabilitation period that kept him from 2026 rehearsals. He told fans: "We will meet again stronger and more united than before." The rescheduled North American run opens in Toronto on September 24, hits Montreal on Sept. 26, Radio City Music Hall on Oct. 2, Kaseya Center in Miami on October 8 and YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on October 16. Tickets from most original dates remain valid, though some New York ticketholders will need refunds. His shows in Guadalajara and San José, Costa Rica, were dropped from the new itinerary entirely. Get your tickets here.

Banda MS

Banda MS have a few dates coming up in 2026, but then carry their Somos MS Tour into U.S. arenas through summer 2027, with confirmed dates at Rosemont's Allstate Arena on May 15, Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 18, Prudential Center in Newark on June 25 and PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford on June 26. Get your tickets here.

Yuri and Lucero

Yuri and Lucero launch their first-ever shared U.S. run, the Entre Amigas Tour, on April 15 at San Jose's SAP Center. The show pairs individual catalogs with duets from the two Mexican pop veterans, continuing to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 17 and running through Newark on May 9.

Get your tickets here.

Morat

Morat steps into some of the largest venues of the Colombian band's career on the YEM World Tour 2027, with U.S. dates at Inglewood's Intuit Dome on February 26, El Paso's Don Haskins Center on February 28, Hidalgo's Payne Arena on March 14, Kaseya Center in Miami on March 20 and Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 1. Get your tickets here.

Ibeyi

Ibeyi, the French-Cuban twin duo of Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Díaz, open their 2027 North American schedule at San Francisco's Fillmore on January 27, then play San Diego, Los Angeles, Chicago on February 2, Boston on February 6 and New York's Irving Plaza on Feb. 10.

Get your tickets here.

Cristian Castro

Cristian Castro kicks off his Nada Solo Éxitos Tour in September 2026, with shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more, but carries it into 2027 on January 29 in Denver, followed by West Valley City, Utah, on January 30, then Anaheim, Palm Desert, Hidalgo, Cedar Park, Orlando and Miami. Get your tickets here.

Sin Bandera

Sin Bandera, the duo of Leonel García and Noel Schajris, wraps their Escenas U.S. Tour with a 19-city run that bridges 2026 and 2027, closing April 2 at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC after 2026 stops in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, Boston, Houston and Dallas.

Get your tickets here.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana