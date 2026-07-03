Romeo Santos

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People searching through debris of a collapsed building in Venezuela, with scattered furniture and rubble, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

Cardi B, J Balvin, Maluma, and More Show Support for Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes

Latin music stars are sending prayers and messages of solidarity as rescue crews search for survivors.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
Romeo Santos in a beige suit holds an award on stage, with "Artista del Año Tropical" displayed in the background.
Music

Romeo Santos Reaffirms Support for Immigrants: ‘Some Didn’t Get the Memo’

Romeo's remarks come amid ongoing aggressive tactics from ICE agents in the U.S.

Trace William Cowen147 days ago
(L-R) Prince Royce and Romeo Santos.
Music

Romeo Santos and Prince Royce Pressed for Spicy Details About Their Sex Lives

During a late-night TV appearance, the Dominican singers were asked how often they've had intercourse with their respective partners in the last month.

Alex Ocho174 days ago
MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 07: The group Aventura during a concert at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, on September 7, 224, in Madrid, Spain.
Music

Romeo Santos Says He Will 'Always Advocate for the Latino Community' When Asked About ICE

The Bachata artist clarified his stance about Latino immigrants being deported.

Jaelani Turner-Williams197 days ago
Two images of a man with sunglasses and facial hair. Left: Wearing a light shirt, holding a microphone. Right: In a black outfit with chains.
Music

Romeo Santos and Prince Royce Announce Mejor Tarde Que Nunca Tour: Everything You Need to Know

Two of the biggest names in bachata are hitting the road after the release of their surprise collab album, ‘Better Late Than Never.’

Alex Ocho212 days ago
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Romeo Santos and Prince Royce Drop Surprise Album, 'Better Late Than Never'
Music

Romeo Santos and Prince Royce Drop Surprise Album, 'Better Late Than Never'

The ex-Aventura singer and the popular bachatero dropped 'Better Late Than Never' on November 28.

Bernadette Giacomazzo230 days ago
Romeo Santos
Music

Husband Allegedly Divorces Wife After She Kisses Romeo Santos Onstage

She wrote on social media later that she was sad — but also excited because she experienced a dream.

Trey Alston559 days ago
Music

Travis Scott Gets Bachata Lesson From Romeo Santos at Jay-Z’s Casino Gala

Several big name guests attended the gala including Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Matthew McConaughey, Gayle King and more.

Mark Elibert1019 days ago
Artwork for Romeo Santos new album
Music

Romeo Santos Releases ‘Fórmula Vol. 3’ Album f/ Justin Timberlake and Rosalía, Announces Tour Dates (UPDATE)

Romeo Santos has dropped off his newest album, 'Fórmula Vol. 3,' which boasts features from Justin Timberlake, Rosalía, Kat Williams, and more.

tara mahadevan1414 days ago
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