The Kid Mero on Rihanna Stalker Shooting: 'Stans Are the Gateway Drug'

The Kid Mero has shared a theory after Rihanna was targeted by a shooter outside of her Beverly Hills mansion.

On the Tuesday (March 10) episode of his Hot 97 show, Mornings With Mero, the radio host analyzed a clip of Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, the woman accused of firing a semiautomatic rifle at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home over the weekend, discussing how she believed the pop star only did her "little music thing" so that she could do "witchcraft" and "steal from people."

"Stans are the gateway drug to that," Mero said around the three-minute mark of the video below, referring to the clip of Ortiz. "Once you become a Stan, you become obsessed with a celebrity, and you defend them at all cost, they can do no wrong? You are one degree removed from that word salad mental illness that we just heard."