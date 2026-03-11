Music

The Kid Mero on Rihanna Stalker Shooting: 'Stans Are the Gateway Drug'

(L-R) The Kid Mero and Rihanna.
YouTube/Hot 97 | XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The Kid Mero has shared a theory after Rihanna was targeted by a shooter outside of her Beverly Hills mansion.

On the Tuesday (March 10) episode of his Hot 97 show, Mornings With Mero, the radio host analyzed a clip of Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, the woman accused of firing a semiautomatic rifle at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home over the weekend, discussing how she believed the pop star only did her "little music thing" so that she could do "witchcraft" and "steal from people."

"Stans are the gateway drug to that," Mero said around the three-minute mark of the video below, referring to the clip of Ortiz. "Once you become a Stan, you become obsessed with a celebrity, and you defend them at all cost, they can do no wrong? You are one degree removed from that word salad mental illness that we just heard."

Authorities are still investigating the shooting of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home, which she was in at the time that gunfire was reported outside the residence.

Police responded to the scene around 1:21 p.m. on Sunday afternoon (March 8), when it was reported that shots were fired from a white Tesla car, which sped off.

The suspect was trailed by LAPD officers to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks. According to multiple reports, rounds were fired from an AR-15 style rifle, although authorities have not confirmed details about the weapon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was booked by the Los Angeles Police Department for attempted murder after being named a suspect in the shooting. Ortiz’s bail has been set at $10,225,000.

With multiple rounds being aimed at the home, at least one bullet struck the mansion, authorities confirmed. No injuries were reported, and it remains unclear whether Rihanna’s longtime partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, was there, or any of their three children, RZA, 3, Riot Rose, 2, and Rocki Irish, who was born last September.

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