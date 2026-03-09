Music

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Targeted in Shooting, Suspect Taken Into Custody

Authorities say the singer was home at the time of the shooting but no injuries were reported.

Rihanna at an event, wearing a black fur-collared outfit and bold makeup, with her hair pulled back.
(Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating a shooting that targeted the Beverly Hills home of Rihanna on Sunday afternoon, TMZ reports.

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunfire outside the property at approximately 1:21 p.m. A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody after allegedly firing several shots toward the residence from inside her vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said multiple rounds were discharged, with at least one bullet striking the mansion. A law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that “a round penetrated a wall of the mansion,” though authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the incident. Rihanna was reportedly home during the shooting.

Police Sgt. Jonathan de Vera, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed the basic details of the shooting.

“The suspect fired multiple rounds from inside her vehicle toward the celebrity’s home in Beverly Hills,” de Vera said, noting that no injuries were reported.

The suspect was quickly detained at the scene and remains in custody as investigators work to determine the motive behind the shooting. The singer is believed to reside at the colonial-style property located in Beverly Hills’ Post Office neighborhood with A$AP Rocky. The couple share three children together. It remains unclear whether anyone else was inside the residence when the shots were fired.

Investigators have not yet released additional details about the suspect or whether the shooting specifically targeted the pop star. Authorities are continuing to examine evidence and interview witnesses as the investigation unfolds.

The incident marks a disturbing security breach involving one of the world’s most recognizable entertainers, though officials say the swift response prevented anyone from being harmed.

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