Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Targeted in Shooting, Suspect Taken Into Custody

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating a shooting that targeted the Beverly Hills home of Rihanna on Sunday afternoon, TMZ reports.

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunfire outside the property at approximately 1:21 p.m. A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody after allegedly firing several shots toward the residence from inside her vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said multiple rounds were discharged, with at least one bullet striking the mansion. A law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that “a round penetrated a wall of the mansion,” though authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the incident. Rihanna was reportedly home during the shooting.

Police Sgt. Jonathan de Vera, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, confirmed the basic details of the shooting.

“The suspect fired multiple rounds from inside her vehicle toward the celebrity’s home in Beverly Hills,” de Vera said, noting that no injuries were reported.