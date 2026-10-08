Denzel Curry Picks the Cash Over Jay-Z Dinner on Hit-Boy '64 Bars' Collab

Key Takeaways
- Denzel Curry chooses the money in hip-hop’s viral debate, rapping: "So lemme get that $500K over Jay-Z."
- Curry delivers 64 uninterrupted bars about his growth, family, and ambition over an original Hit-Boy beat, while referencing Zeltron 6 Billion, Tay Keith, and Trafalgar Law.
- The first-time collaboration anchors the second U.S. edition of Red Bull's 64 Bars series as Curry prepares to co-headline a North American tour with Knocked Loose.
Denzel Curry has teamed up with Hit-Boy for a new freestyle that hears him share his take on the long-running viral dinner with Jay-Z question.
On Wednesday (October 7), Red Bull 1520 released the second U.S. edition of its 64 Bars series, pairing the two artists for the very first time.
"Since the start of my career, I went against the grain / Haters like to bring up who I was and not who I became," Curry raps, before planting himself firmly at home: "The same n*gga from Riverview and Leslie Estates."
He continues: "So lemme get that $500K over Jay-Z," taking a side in the long-running debate over whether you would rather pocket half a million dollars or sit down to dinner with Hov.
Elsewhere, he works in his Zeltron 6 Billion alter ego and name-drops Tay Keith and One Piece antihero Trafalgar Law while rapping about family and ambition.
The session is a return trip for Denzel Curry who previously appeared in a Red Bull Spiral cypher with TiaCorine and Key Nyata. In March, he released Strictly 4 the Scythe with the Scythe collective. He hits the road this fall co-headlining a North American tour with hardcore band Knocked Loose.
Hit-Boy is producing the inaugural U.S. season of 64 Bars after also dropping his own Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle this summer, building that beat on the spot. He released the 17-track HITstory 2: Success Is a Dirty Word in June.