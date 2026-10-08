Denzel Curry Picks the Cash Over Jay-Z Dinner on Hit-Boy '64 Bars' Collab

Denzel Curry has teamed up with Hit-Boy for a new freestyle that hears him share his take on the long-running viral dinner with Jay-Z question.

On Wednesday (October 7), Red Bull 1520 released the second U.S. edition of its 64 Bars series, pairing the two artists for the very first time.

"Since the start of my career, I went against the grain / Haters like to bring up who I was and not who I became," Curry raps, before planting himself firmly at home: "The same n*gga from Riverview and Leslie Estates."