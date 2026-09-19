Fat Nwigwe Puts Family First in Fiery New Red Bull Freestyle: 'I'm a Mother'

Key Takeaways
- Fat Nwigwe puts motherhood and family first in her fiery Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle, declaring: "I’m a nurturer, a lover, but don’t make me have to break ya."
- The Houston-shot performance arrives as she builds on her debut single "Queen" and its Tierra Whack remix while working on her first full-length album.
- She will also appear on husband Tobe Nwigwe's new album, The Bridge, due October 9.
Fat Nwigwe has got some serious bars, and she's fired them off in a new Red Bull Music freestyle — check it out below.
The Houston rapper is the latest artist to step to the mic for the Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle series, with an accompanying music video shot in her hometown.
Making it very clear from the off that she's a mother first and won't let anyone jeopardize what she and her Grammy-nominated husband Tobe Nwigwe have built at home, warning folks that she is "a nurturer, a lover, but don't make me have to break ya."
After releasing her debut single "Queen" earlier this year — which recently got an upgrade thanks to a Tierra Whack remix — Fat Nwigwe is now working on her first full-length album.
Before then, she's set to feature on Tobe Nwigwe's new album, The Bridge, which is due out October 9.
The full episode of Fat's Red Bull Music freestyle can be found on the brand's Red Bull 1520 YouTube channel.