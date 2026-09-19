Fat Nwigwe Puts Family First in Fiery New Red Bull Freestyle: 'I'm a Mother'

Fat Nwigwe has got some serious bars, and she's fired them off in a new Red Bull Music freestyle — check it out below.

The Houston rapper is the latest artist to step to the mic for the Red Bull 60 Second Freestyle series, with an accompanying music video shot in her hometown.

Making it very clear from the off that she's a mother first and won't let anyone jeopardize what she and her Grammy-nominated husband Tobe Nwigwe have built at home, warning folks that she is "a nurturer, a lover, but don't make me have to break ya."